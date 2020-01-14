6 Meridian Buys 9,468 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

6 Meridian boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 46,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 4.2%.

