6 Meridian Buys 5,103 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

6 Meridian boosted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 1.8% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Southern were worth $20,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Southern by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 96,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,096 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Southern by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Southern by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 141,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $79,693.80. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,102,254 shares of company stock worth $132,226,126 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

