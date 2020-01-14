6 Meridian Buys 230 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 0.9% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after buying an additional 5,313,853 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1,092.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,789,000 after buying an additional 4,139,332 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 257.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,167,000 after buying an additional 735,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 32.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,205,000 after buying an additional 465,286 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,200,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,841,880,000 after buying an additional 411,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $146.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.44.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

