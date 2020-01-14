55I LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 222.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $80.70. 3,671,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,562. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.57 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1501 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

