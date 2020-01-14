55I LLC Invests $923,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,773.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,348,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.84. The stock had a trading volume of 501,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,508. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

