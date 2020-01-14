55I LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

55I LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,732 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF makes up 1.9% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 55I LLC owned 0.58% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. grace capital bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FDIS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,576. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $49.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.