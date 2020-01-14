55I LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,252,000 after buying an additional 1,033,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,144,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,584,000 after buying an additional 130,797 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,034,000 after buying an additional 786,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,550,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,314,000 after buying an additional 296,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,186,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,005,000 after buying an additional 172,476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,457 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average of $94.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

