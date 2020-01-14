55I LLC Acquires 45,874 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

55I LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,874 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,368,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.08. 1,158,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,694. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $28.23.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.7335 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

