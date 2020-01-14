55I LLC Acquires 29,795 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

55I LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.3% of 55I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. 55I LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 492.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $324,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 84.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 268,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 123,039 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $514,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $31.57. 866,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,139. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $31.73.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4019 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

