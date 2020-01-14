43,947 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,000. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.8% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,048,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $94.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average of $80.12. The company has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,265. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

