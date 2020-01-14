32,760 Shares in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Acquired by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the 2nd quarter worth $7,005,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo LoCo stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.89. 286,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,467. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $521.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOCO shares. Guggenheim set a $15.00 price objective on El Pollo LoCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

