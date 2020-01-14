$31.38 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post sales of $31.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.30 million. Omeros posted sales of $22.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $109.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.84 million to $114.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $148.49 million, with estimates ranging from $102.48 million to $194.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 547.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $131,600.00. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Omeros by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 740,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 63,891 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Omeros by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,023,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,038,000 after acquiring an additional 58,198 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Omeros by 61.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 49,548 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 19,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,718. Omeros has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.