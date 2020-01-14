21,176 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 116,289 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 196,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 138,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2,109.6% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.62. 30,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,027. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $34.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

