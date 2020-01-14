$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) to post sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.93 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year sales of $9.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $9.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $11.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,850. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

