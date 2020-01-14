$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.12 billion. National-Oilwell Varco posted sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full year sales of $8.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National-Oilwell Varco.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 66.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. AltaCorp Capital upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,361,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $119,186,000 after acquiring an additional 216,117 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,547,659 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,404,000 after acquiring an additional 283,067 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 84,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,258. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -293.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.75. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $32.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

