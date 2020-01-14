17,250 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,553,081,000 after acquiring an additional 528,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after acquiring an additional 336,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,364,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,209,466,000 after acquiring an additional 304,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,210,827 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $691,544,000 after acquiring an additional 144,783 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2,475.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.28. 8,974,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,087,873. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $131.00 and a one year high of $252.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.10. The company has a market cap of $151.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

