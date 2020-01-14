$152.30 Million in Sales Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report $152.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.00 million and the highest is $153.60 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $155.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $621.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.00 million to $623.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $618.90 million, with estimates ranging from $614.80 million to $623.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

CATY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.51. 164,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,587. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.86.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $675,993.78. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $365,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,963.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,469 shares of company stock worth $1,283,224 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 53.8% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 57,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth $6,277,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,399,000 after purchasing an additional 588,789 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

