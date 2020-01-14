1,350 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Bought by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $21,950,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after purchasing an additional 110,047 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,456 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. BidaskClub downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $4.15 on Tuesday, hitting $150.00. 31,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,343. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $116.52 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.19. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.