11,080 Shares in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Purchased by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.56. 1,039,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,819. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.67.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

