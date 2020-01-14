$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) to announce $1.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. Estee Lauder Companies reported earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Estee Lauder Companies.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.38.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,499,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $3,033,454.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,339,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.58. The stock had a trading volume of 703,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,658. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $124.38 and a 1 year high of $213.53. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.09 and its 200 day moving average is $193.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

