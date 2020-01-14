$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) will report $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $7.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Tenaris had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Tenaris in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter worth $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 86.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 15.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 54,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris in the second quarter worth $222,000. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TS traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $22.82. 2,429,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.