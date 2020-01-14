$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) to report $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $994.10 million to $1.07 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $996.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $940.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTH. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.66.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $682,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,095,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,572,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 912,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,853,000 after buying an additional 76,483 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,743,000 after buying an additional 79,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 563,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after buying an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 244.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 479,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,730,000 after buying an additional 340,268 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,489. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.95.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.