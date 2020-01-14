0xBitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $746,433.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $365,539.00 and $746,433.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.85 or 0.05836507 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00025737 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00034884 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00118333 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,615,450 tokens. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

