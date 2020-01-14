$0.85 EPS Expected for Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.83. Hub Group reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $913.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $53.77 on Friday. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,610,000 after purchasing an additional 195,468 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 748,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $25,715,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 58,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 43,674 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.