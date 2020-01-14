$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.63. Hologic posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hologic.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $220,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,225.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,829 shares of company stock worth $10,833,970 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,197,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,026,308,000 after purchasing an additional 116,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,609,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 95,737 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,825,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $799,048,000 after purchasing an additional 300,090 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 72,308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,521,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,053,000 after purchasing an additional 223,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.56. 175,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hologic has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.