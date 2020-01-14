$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.47. Newmont Goldcorp posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Newmont Goldcorp.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. TheStreet raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $151,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,506,659.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,231.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,110 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 88.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $42.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,001,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,540,271. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $44.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

