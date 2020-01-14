$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. New Mountain Finance posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $72.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMFC. TheStreet downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 355,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,703,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,740,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,314,950.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Hamwee purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 428,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,145,059 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 959.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 451,449 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 1,465.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 289,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 232,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMFC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 420,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,546. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.55%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

