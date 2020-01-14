$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Compass Point started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $207,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $619,200. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,167,000 after buying an additional 874,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,239,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,107,000 after buying an additional 190,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,354,000 after buying an additional 308,954 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,334,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,584,000 after buying an additional 163,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 277,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

