-$0.22 EPS Expected for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.19). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACRX. Credit Suisse Group lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

NASDAQ ACRX traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.96. 761,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,910. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $152.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.04.

In other AcelRx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Edwards purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

