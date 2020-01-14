$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. BRT Apartments posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BRT Apartments.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 million. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 2.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

BRT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.55. 1,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $280.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRT Apartments (BRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.