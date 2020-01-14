$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. R1 RCM posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 100.31%. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of RCM traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $13.54. 1,240,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,532. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 0.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,464 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth $6,575,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 223,996 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 67,018 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 47,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

