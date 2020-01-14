$0.07 EPS Expected for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Natural Gas Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.10. Natural Gas Services Group posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Natural Gas Services Group.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.65 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 40.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.90. 42,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,687. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $160.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

