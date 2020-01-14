$0.04 EPS Expected for United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) to announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.04). United States Cellular posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on USM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

NYSE USM traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $35.29. 71,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $83,683.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,011.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 51.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the third quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 46.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

