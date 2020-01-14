$0.04 EPS Expected for FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. FireEye reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. FireEye’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 target price on FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

FEYE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. FireEye has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,359.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

