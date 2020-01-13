ZrCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $55,346.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00017352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. ZrCoin has a market cap of $6.51 million and $55,346.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

