Zipper Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Zipper has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Zipper has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $543,781.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDCM, DigiFinex and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00038422 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000745 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Zipper

ZIP is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . The official website for Zipper is zipper.io

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DigiFinex, OKEx and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

