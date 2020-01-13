Zilla (ZLA) One Day Volume Tops $3,581.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Zilla token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a market capitalization of $275,817.00 and $3,581.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.97 or 0.02122655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00185486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00122667 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

