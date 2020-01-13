Zeitcoin Price Hits $0.0000 (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. Zeitcoin has a market cap of $171,517.00 and $16.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000134 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,246,348 coins. Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net . The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Novaexchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

