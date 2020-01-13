Zacks Investment Research Boosts Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $78.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price hoisted by Zacks Investment Research to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRWD. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

Shares of CRWD traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,553. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.37. Crowdstrike has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 2,422,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $120,398,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,422,500 shares in the company, valued at $120,398,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,801,342 shares of company stock worth $403,663,662 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,293,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

