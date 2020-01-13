Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.01. Amedisys posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $50,802.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,116,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,010. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 286.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,831,000 after acquiring an additional 999,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,265,000 after buying an additional 39,594 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 0.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 669,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 9.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,052,000 after acquiring an additional 34,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,538. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $106.65 and a fifty-two week high of $175.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.68 and a 200-day moving average of $140.64.

Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

