Zacks: Analysts Expect Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) will post $39.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.88 million. Vericel reported sales of $31.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $117.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.34 million to $118.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $154.57 million, with estimates ranging from $147.71 million to $165.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $278,820.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,159,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,152,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 714,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 112,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

VCEL stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. 35,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,395. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. Vericel has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $746.40 million, a P/E ratio of -115.50 and a beta of 2.67.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.