Zacks: Analysts Expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) will post $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Chesapeake Energy reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full-year sales of $4.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chesapeake Energy.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHK. Morgan Stanley cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.10.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Lawler bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,133,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,301.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William M. Buergler bought 70,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,183.51. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 408,221 shares in the company, valued at $289,836.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 570,681 shares of company stock worth $477,184. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 668,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 55,830 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 213.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 136,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,722,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after buying an additional 113,966 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 7.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 407,411 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 28,453 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 957,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,485,048. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.36.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.