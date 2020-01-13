Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $725.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to announce sales of $725.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $724.94 million and the highest is $727.90 million. Xilinx reported sales of $800.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Nomura upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.27.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $129,408.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,888 shares of company stock valued at $472,553. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth about $38,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.95. 3,607,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.49 and a 200-day moving average of $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.44.

Xilinx announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

