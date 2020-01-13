Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.61. Xilinx posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.27.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $129,408.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,888 shares of company stock valued at $472,553. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 28.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Xilinx by 21.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $47,801,000 after acquiring an additional 89,048 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 340.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,608,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $141.60.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

