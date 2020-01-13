Woodstock Corp Increases Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.4% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 332,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 165,671 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 38,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,310 shares of company stock worth $11,796,598. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,949,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,093. The firm has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average is $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

