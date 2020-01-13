Woodstock Corp Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Woodstock Corp reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $54.09. 3,183,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

