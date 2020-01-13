Woodstock Corp Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 120.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 150.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,880.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $277,791.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,246.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,817 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,478 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.32.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.09. The stock had a trading volume of 75,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,272. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.44 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

