Woodstock Corp Acquires 2,275 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 345,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 105,957 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $7,676,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $14,297,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.25. 167,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,743. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $118.70. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,435,640. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.98.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

