Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Lowered to GBX 3,800 at UBS Group

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from GBX 3,850 ($50.64) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wizz Air has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,839.44 ($50.51).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

WIZZ opened at GBX 4,183 ($55.02) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.24. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 2,794 ($36.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,164 ($54.78). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,930.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,695.60.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,945 ($51.89), for a total transaction of £4,931,250 ($6,486,779.79).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.