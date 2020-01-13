WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.42 and last traded at $52.46, approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 225,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.55.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 94,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 483,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 25,827 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 60,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000.

